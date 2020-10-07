I would like to salute and honor Newport’s “Dream Teams.” For all of these organizations and volunteers that have selflessly donated their time and funding to make Newport a better place to live, I thank you.



The Point Association

The Castle Hill Association

Friends of King Park

Newport In Bloom

Small Businesses

Housing Hot Line

Philanthropic Foundations

Save the Bay

Friends of the Waterfront

Thank you for including me these many years in your efforts that we have all undertaken to make Newport a very special place. I have always seen your guidance and support as a gift to me.I hope to move forward to work with these Newport “Dream Teams” on Election Day, November 3rd.

Kate Leonard

Newport City Council