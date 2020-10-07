I would like to salute and honor Newport’s “Dream Teams.” For all of these organizations and volunteers that have selflessly donated their time and funding to make Newport a better place to live, I thank you.
The Point Association
The Castle Hill Association
Friends of King Park
Newport In Bloom
Small Businesses
Housing Hot Line
Philanthropic Foundations
Save the Bay
Friends of the Waterfront
Thank you for including me these many years in your efforts that we have all undertaken to make Newport a very special place. I have always seen your guidance and support as a gift to me.I hope to move forward to work with these Newport “Dream Teams” on Election Day, November 3rd.
Kate Leonard
Newport City Council
