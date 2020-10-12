To the editor,

Lauren Carson is running for re-election as our State Representative from District 75. I invite you to join me in endorsing her for another term.

I appreciate her strong voice in the RI Assembly in advocating for issues important to Newporters. As an older adult, I have long recognized her understanding and support in cultivating Newport as a livable community for us as we age. Safe walkable streets, welcome open spaces, and scenic ocean cycling routes make Newport a very special community.

As our State Rep, Lauren remains vigilant for the issues that Newport seniors care about and has been recognized by the Edward King House as The Champion For Seniors. She supported the House package of legislation calling for easier access to mail ballots to protect seniors during the Covid-19 crisis, introduced legislating to establish the RI Aging and Disability Resource Center, created an $800,000 community senior service program for senior centers, supported the program that provides fare-free bus passes to seniors and disabled adults as well as many other project and programs that protect Newporters as they age.

We are lucky to have Lauren on our side. She listens to us, speaks up for us and cares about us. Please join me in casting a vote to re-elect Lauren Carson!

Sharon Connors, Newport