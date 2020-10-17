Letter | Paul Marshall is committed and ready to work hard for Newport

My wife, Amanda LaRiviere and I, Jason Hadley, confidently recommend Paul Marshall for the position 3rd Ward City Council. As the Chief Operating Officer of Wright’s Dairy Farm and my wife the Principal owner of a small public relations and media business in town, we have been fortunate enough to make Newport our home. We had the pleasure of meeting Paul this summer and were thrilled by his enthusiasm, commitment and knowledge of the City. As a resident of The Point, I am concerned about our local climate change resiliency, our year-round economy, our education system and the future of our community. I know Paul is committed and ready to work hard to solve these challenges with vision and tenacity. His work on the Planning Board as the Resiliency Liaison and specifically with the Transportation Master Plan and North End Development have already helped Newport move forward in an equitable and sustainable way.

Paul’s commitment to be responsive to all constituents and his ability to come to the table with a sense of openness and collaboration is what Newport needs. Join me in supporting Paul Marshall for 3rd Ward City Council and voting for him on November 3rd.

Sincerely,

Jason Hadley