Letter | Paul Marshall is a young father who will take the long view of Newport’s future

As a resident of the “Fifth Ward” for nearly 40 years, I am writing in support of Paul Marshall’s candidacy for 3rd ward council seat.

After meeting Paul, it is clear to me that he has an all-inclusive view of government. His pledge to examine all proposals before the Council through the lens of equity and sustainability is evidence of that. He has been a strong supporter of the school bond, not just for political gain, but because he understands strong public schools means a strong community for all Newport residents. As the current Resiliency Liaison to the Planning Board, Paul is uniquely qualified to handle the challenges Newport faces as a beautiful – and vulnerable – coastal city. Paul’s vision and commitment will serve us well as we endeavor to build a year-round economy and develop the North End.

Most importantly, Paul is a young father who will take the long view of Newport’s future. This gives me hope. We need leaders who are committed to Newport’s year-round residents. Let’s give Paul a seat at the table. Please give him your support when you cast your vote!

Diane Winslow