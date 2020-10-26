Susan Taylor is a strong voice for the people of Newport’s North Side. Residents of our corner of town have large projects looming over us as we go into this election and the next Newport City Council must be composed of individuals that hear and respect the voices coming from our community.

As the city has engaged with RIDOT to plan the Pell Bridge realignment, hired NBBJ to craft a North End Urban Plan, and debated the building of a new High School, Susan has worked closely with North Side residents to hear our hopes, fears, and frustrations during all phases of these projects. She comes into every public meeting well informed and ready to listen to the residents whose lives will be affected by the decisions made in each of these projects. When I speak with Susan about the issues that concern me in my neighborhood, I feel listened to. When I am confused about an issue, I know I can rely on Susan for an honest and informed opinion.



Susan is someone who I trust to guide our city into the future. Whether you live in the North Side, the Fifth Ward, the Point, or Spring Street, I urge all of Newport to cast a ballot for Susan Taylor this election day.



Steven Sabo, Newport