One of the greatest environmental challenges facing our collective future is the belief that we are reliant on “someone else” who will provide us with the necessary solutions. As part of a dynamic coastal community, Newporters have significant first-hand knowledge and experience when it comes to understanding the relationships that we share with our natural environment and the resources we value.

Building on the discussion and feedback generated by regular meetings, the Newport Energy & Environment Commission is dedicated to working with the City Council and the public to identify new opportunities for energy efficiency, renewable energy and environmental protection in our community. This has included recent efforts to support the aggregation of energy purchasing through a community program dedicated to utilizing and supporting renewable resources. As a citizen-driven commission, we are actively seeking new members to help us carry out this mission. To all Newport residents: let your knowledge, experience and passion help guide our collective sustainability.

For more information on commission participation and virtual meeting access, please contact Evan Ridley (es.ridley1@gmail.com)

Sincerely,

Evan Ridley

NEEC Chair