There are many important issues on the ballot on Nov. 3rd on both the national and local front. However, one important ballot question for Middletown votes that should not be lost in the fray is the $5M Open Space Bond, question 2, which is a worthy investment. Aquidneck Island is an amazing place to live – but the island’s remaining open space and public vistas are threatened and are rapidly disappearing. Please Vote YES for this Bond.

If passed, the Town of Middletown will fund $5 million for acquiring, preserving, restoring and improving recreational areas in Middletown, as they become available. Note that the use of the funds would require a majority vote of the Town Council. Specifically, this fund would conserve land that protects the seven drinking water reservoirs on Aquidneck Island. Conserved land improves the climate resiliency of our island. Conserved lands provide walking trails, recreational fields, farmland, scenic vistas, and wildlife habitat. Please vote Yes and urge your friends and neighbors to do the same.

Sam and Anne Howell