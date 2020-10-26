If you live in the third ward and are still undecided as to who to vote for, we strongly encourage you to consider casting your vote for Kate Leonard. We have lived and run our business here for over 20 years. Our neighborhood has changed a lot over the years. Any time we have had a problem in our neighborhood (party houses, illegal rentals), Kate has immediately helped us resolve the problem. Kate truly cares about the residents of Newport and has worked tirelessly for them. Kate may not have been born and raised in Newport but one does not have to be born here to love this city and Kate surely does. Please vote to keep Kate!

Sincerely,

Heather and Michael de PinhoInnkeepers and Owners, Samuel Durfee House