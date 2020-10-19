To the Editor.

The town of Middletown has so many wonderful open spaces that benefit and enrich all islanders that visit them: walking trails, sports fields, agricultural lands, scenic vista, and wildlife habitat for lots of birds and other animals. Often people don’t realize that many of these properties are not protected and could be developed tomorrow. Please join me in voting with an enthusiastic “YES” for the Open Space Bond, Question #2, on the November 3rd ballot. If passed, the funds will be used, upon Town Council approval, to permanently protect some of the properties that benefit us all.

Thank You,

Emlen M. Drayton

Middletown, RI