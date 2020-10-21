I have no doubt that Paul Marshall is a decent human being, a loving father to a toddler, a man genuinely wanting to be involvement in the future of Newport. Were he running for an At-Large seat, I might seriously consider his candidacy. Bur he threw his hat into the wrong ring, Kate Leonard has served the 3rd Ward well during her years of service, she has earned her stripes in Council issues, devoted time and personal resources to the betterment of the 3rd Ward, and shows no signs of slowing down or slacking off. I see no reason to replace her in this current election.

Nancy L. Harley, Newport