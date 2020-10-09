To the Editor:

I heartily recommend Beth Cullen for City Council. I first met Beth, when she came to work for me in 1980. I was then general manager of the Clarke Cooke House in Newport, and Locke Ober’s in Boston. Beth was just starting out in the world as a young college student who wanted a summer job. She was a bit shy in the beginning, but she soon grew confident and flourished in the restaurant/hospitality world—a scene that is not always the easiest one to fit into. Beth soon moved from hostess into management, where she proved to have the very strengths that make her such a strong candidate today.

First and foremost, Beth liked what she did when she worked for me. She was great with people, she listened, and she also knew when to speak up, and keep quiet. Beth had ideas, plans and could solve problems on the spot. I soon realized how lucky we were to have a team player like Beth on board, and for this reason invited her to work with us in Boston, at Locke-Ober as special events manager. I saw Beth’s skill as problem-solver, gently treading with our demanding high end clientele, undaunted and always with a smile.

Since that time, Beth and I have kept in touch and our families are great friends. We are all old Newporters who love our city. She has wide experience as well as a solid background in the hospitality business, along with the can-do attitude and imagination that Newport needs as we go forward through these demanding times.

T. Geoffrey Sullivan

Newport, RI