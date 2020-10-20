To the Editor, What’s Up Newport

The Middletown organization Citizens Exploring School Unification (CESU) recommends ten outstanding candidates for the Middletown Town Council, all of whom favor discussions as to the possibility of Middletown-Newport high school unification.

These candidates understand the vital importance of exploring a school system that will provide the students of our two communities with the breadth and depth of educational opportunities they deserve at a lower cost to taxpayers.

CESU requests your consideration of the following (In order as they appear on the Middletown Ballot.)

Barbara VonVillas

Arthur Weber

Gregory Huet

Kathleen Ventura

Terri Flynn

Christopher Logan

Thomas Welch

Audrey Macleod-Pfeffer

Lawrence Frank

James Miller

By not even agreeing to explore a unified high school alternative, current council members Sylvia, Rodriguez, Turano and Santos have done a disservice to the students and taxpayers of Middletown and deserve to be replaced.

Thank you,

Richard Adams, CESU President