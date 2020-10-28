Hogan Associates announced today that 561 Indian Avenue in Middletown sold earlier today for $2,969,950.

Leslie Hogan of Hogan Associates represented the Buyers, and Tina Wiley of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Real Estate represented the Sellers.

According to Hogan Associates, the 4-bedroom, 5,500 square foot property known as Khent Doon was built as a summer home in 1860 on 8 waterfront acres on the Sakonnet River. As the family grew, 3 more homes were added forming an idyllic compound with private beach and astounding views of the Sakonnet River, Tiverton and Little Compton. Today, Khent Doon and its 3 neighbors enjoy separate lots and a shared interest in 4 waterfront acres held in conservation.

The property features simple, elegant detail throughout with arched doorways, high ceilings, 3 fireplaces and a distinctive shamrock detail on the eaves. There is a main kitchen and breakfast kitchen, expansive pantry and gracious covered porch with grape arbor. French doors in the living room open to an elevated stone patio with steps down to the great lawn and water. Upstairs, a master suite with cathedral ceilings and private balcony faces east toward the Sakonnet. Front and back stairs lead to a series of bedrooms and baths, some connected, some ensuite, in a flexible configuration that lends itself perfectly to the comings and goings of a multi-generational clan.

“If I were to describe the ideal family summer place, this would be it,” commented Leslie Hogan of Hogan Associates in a statement, “The new owners are thrilled to be the second family making memories in such a special place.”