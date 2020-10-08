Jamestown Fish will be sold by the receiver on Monday, October 19 at 11 am at the Kent County Superior Court, according to Kirby Properties.

The award-winning restaurant permanently closed and was put on the market for $1.6 million in June 2019. It currently has a sale price of $1,250,000.

At that time Jamestown Press reported that the restaurant was put on the market by owner John Recca. The restaurant had planned on opening during the spring of 2019 but decided against it after co-owner Matthew MacCartney and Recca had parted ways.

Property Description

According to the listing by Kirby Properties, “This well-appointed building, located in downtown Jamestown is turnkey for it’s next operator. This 2,818 square foot building features two indoor bars and dining seating for 82 patrons. The restaurant boasts a truly impressive state of the art kitchen, with ample storage. Come the summer months, the seating capacity nearly doubles with the outdoor patio and bar, historically a favorite among both locals and seasonal guests”. See the full listing here.

For the official bid package, general information, arrange a tour, inspections and any needed due diligence prior to the Court Date, contact Steve Kirby at steve@kirbyprop.com or 401-862-6761.