By Jamestown Arts Center

Jamestown Arts Center invites community members of all ages to explore Mexican arts and culture through, ¡Qué vivan los muertos! A Day of the Dead Workshop.

Participants receive a kit with supplies to create their own Day of the Dead project at home, followed by an online performance, and an opportunity to share your creations as part of a community ofrenda, outdoors at the Jamestown Arts Center. Participants will learn the history and traditions of the Mexican Día de los Muertos and will create crafts at home, including papel picados decorative banners and cempasúchil Mexican marigold flowers.

The workshop fee of $15 includes a supply kit and at-home project instructions, an online Día de los Muertos performance, and participation in an outdoor community ofrenda memorializing loved ones. Scholarships are available.

WHEN: To sign up visit www.jamestownartcenter.org.

Deadline to sign up is Friday October 23, 5:00 p.m.

Supply Kit Pickup: Saturday, October 24, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Virtual performance via Zoom: Friday, October 30, 7:30pm

Public ofrenda on display: Saturday, October 31 – Monday, November 2

The Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theatre and dance performances, film screenings, JAC talks and concerts, and provides art and design educational programs for people of all ages. Housed in a former boat repair shop, the JAC was awarded Best Gallery in Newport County by the Best of Rhode Island 2017 & 2018 readers’ polls. Programming partners include: Heifetz International Music Institute, FirstWorks, RISCA, FabNewport, 10 Thousand Small Businesses, RISD, Manhattan Short Film Festival, SENE Film Festival, Providence Art and Design Film Festival, Island Moving Company, The Jamestown Schools, Social Enterprise Greenhouse, The Brown/Trinity Rep M.F.A. in Acting & Directing Program and many individual artists and local organizations. The Jamestown Arts Center has quickly become a leading arts and cultural hub, for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas and innovation flourish.