Island Moving Company, (IMC) Newport’s classically trained, contemporary ballet company, recently announced the World Premiere of its newest project, Out of Ruin, a Marta Renzi film, conceived & choreographed by IMC’s Artistic Director, Miki Ohlsen & Associate Artistic Director, Danielle Genest.

The film, which was shot this summer at locations across Newport, Jamestown, and Little Compton, will be shown at Cardines Field on Friday, October 2, and features much of Rhode Island’s natural beauty and historic landmarks in an original, captivating, and lush cinematic short.

Senator Jack Reed, Congressman David Cicilline, R.I .State Representative Lauren Carson (District 75, Newport), and Newport Mayor Jamie Bova will offer welcome remarks and greet IMC’s patrons, artists, and staff.

The premiere complies with all CDC & RI Dept. of Health guidelines for outdoor events, including physically distanced seating & required use of face masks. General Admission and red-carpet experience tickets with post-screening reception are on sale now at www.Islandmovingco.org.