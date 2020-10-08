Lee Mixashawn Rozie is an internationally acclaimed jazz musician whose career in traditional and contemporary Indigenous music spans three decades. Combining ancient cultural principles and harmonic adventures, Mixashawn lights up the connecting waves that unfold between and around us, revealing universal qualities of our shared world.

So grab a lawn chair (or blanket) and enjoy a spirit-lifting experience in a gorgeous outdoor setting. Sets at 2:00 and 2:45 PM. Land acknowledgment by Loren Spears, Narragansett, Executive Director of Tomaquag Museum. Individual areas for safe, socially distanced viewing are marked out on the Dalrymple Boathouse Lawn.

Mixashawn’s appearance is funded in part by the New England States Touring program of the New England Foundation for the Arts, made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts Regional Touring Program and the six New England state arts agencies.

Supported [in part] by a grant from the Western Arts Alliance Advancing Indigenous Performance Touring Fund and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

Additional thanks to our Earth First supporters: National Grid, CDQ Charitable Trust, and Nordson Corporation Foundation