Photo via Bill Clarke, Escobar Farm Corn Maze

September has come to an end and we’re looking back at what was hot, popular, and most-read.

More than 108,000 unique users visited our website in September, resulting in more than a quarter of a million page views.

Here’s a look at some of the most-read and popular stories last month;

  1. Middletown woman selected by Lay’s to star on new potato chip bags
  2. Tractor-trailer crashes on Jamestown Bridge, all westbound traffic temporarily stopped
  3. Live Blog – Election 2020: Results, updates for Newport City Council At-Large, Third Ward…
  4. What’s up in Newport County this Labor Day Weekend: Sept. 4 – 7
  5. City of Newport: Easton’s Beach moves into the shoulder season
  6. What’s Up Newp’s Voter Guide – 2020 General Election: Newport City Council
  7. Giusto will open on September 8th at Hammetts Hotel
  8. CCRI offering free Dental Assistant and Patient Support Specialist training programs
  9. Escobar Farm Corn Maze opens for season
  10. Justin McLaughlin withdraws from 2020 At-Large Newport City Council race

These stories continue to be among our most popular stories and resources for information;

List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island

Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data

Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 data by city, town

Help power What’s Up Newp’s coverage of COVID-19, the election, and your community

If you value our locally owned and independent newsroom, we invite you to become a What’s Up Newp Supporter. Need promotion? Advertise your business to our 110,000+ monthly readers. Locally owned, independent news matters and we appreciate your readership and support.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR