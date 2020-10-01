September has come to an end and we’re looking back at what was hot, popular, and most-read.
More than 108,000 unique users visited our website in September, resulting in more than a quarter of a million page views.
Here’s a look at some of the most-read and popular stories last month;
- Middletown woman selected by Lay’s to star on new potato chip bags
- Tractor-trailer crashes on Jamestown Bridge, all westbound traffic temporarily stopped
- Live Blog – Election 2020: Results, updates for Newport City Council At-Large, Third Ward…
- What’s up in Newport County this Labor Day Weekend: Sept. 4 – 7
- City of Newport: Easton’s Beach moves into the shoulder season
- What’s Up Newp’s Voter Guide – 2020 General Election: Newport City Council
- Giusto will open on September 8th at Hammetts Hotel
- CCRI offering free Dental Assistant and Patient Support Specialist training programs
- Escobar Farm Corn Maze opens for season
- Justin McLaughlin withdraws from 2020 At-Large Newport City Council race
These stories continue to be among our most popular stories and resources for information;
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
Tracking COVID-19: The latest local, national, and global data
Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 data by city, town
Help power What’s Up Newp’s coverage of COVID-19, the election, and your community
If you value our locally owned and independent newsroom, we invite you to become a What’s Up Newp Supporter. Need promotion? Advertise your business to our 110,000+ monthly readers. Locally owned, independent news matters and we appreciate your readership and support.