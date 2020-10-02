Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the recent sale of 88 Washington Street in Newport.

The waterfront property located in The Point neighborhood of Newport sold for $3,580,000.

The buyers were represented by Kate Kirby Greenman of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, and the seller by Annie Ritterbusch of Re/MAX Professionals of Newport.

According to data available from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, the sale of this waterfront home marks the highest transaction in that neighborhood in the past 7 years and the third-highest ever. 100 Washington Street sold in 2012 for $4 million and 94 Washington sold in 2005 for $4.5, according to Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

Overlooking Newport Harbor, Goat Island, and the Newport Bridge, the west-facing property is a true gem with a storied past. In 1965, the colonial reproduction was built on the waterfront site using salvaged and repurposed antique beams and masonry from a 1700’s residence on Manton Avenue in Providence that was slated for demolition.

Kate Kirby Greenman stated in a press release, “Eighty-eight Washington Street is the only Newport waterfront sale this summer, and the only single-family residence on the harbor this year. The special site has captivated passersby for years and offers dynamic potential.”