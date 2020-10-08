Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 63 Arnolda Round Road in Charlestown for $1,685,000.

The seller was represented by Susan Mitchell, Sales Associate, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer was represented by Michael Himmel, Sales Associate, also of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 63 Arnolda Round Road is the fourth highest residential sale in Charlestown this year.

Set on three acres of land, with 700 feet of Ninigret Pond frontage, this meticulous three bedroom and three and one half bathroom home features a large chef’s kitchen and an open dining and living room with a stone fireplace. Outside, there is a dock with electricity and running water. The Arnolda neighborhood features a tennis court, and an exclusive beachfront dock with access on East Beach.

“Take your boat out on the water to tube, water ski, wake board, or go over to the neighborhood beach,” says Susan Mitchell. “For more adventures, take your boat out through the Charlestown Breachway, and head to Block Island, or catch some stripers off of Watch Hill.”

Michael Himmel adds, “This is the place to enjoy the best of both worlds with this pondfront home in Arnolda.”