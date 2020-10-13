HGTV has arrived on Aquidneck Island and has your chance at winning a charming waterfront haven through their “Dream Home” series..

Although HGTV is pitching the home on their website and in videos as being located in Newport, the three-story home is actually located in the area of McCorrie Lane in Portsmouth.

See a time lapse of the build and more photos here.

The HGTV Dream Home 2021 Sweepstakes begins December 28th at 9 am. Find out more here. In 2020, there were over 144 million entries to the sweepstakes, with Susan O’Gorman of Perry, Georgia winning a home valued at over $2 million dollars in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

HGTV first began their Dream Home series in 1997 when they built a home in Jackson Hole, WY. This is the first time a Dream Home has been built in Rhode Island.