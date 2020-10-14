“Culture” is a big part of how we define ourselves in the world: it includes the food we eat, the language we speak, the stories we tell, the traditions we have, the art we make, and the values we hold.

As the City of Providence builds its new Cultural Plan, we ask: who makes up this city’s creative workforce? What artforms and cultural practices are recognized and supported? What support do creative practitioners need to thrive, especially now the sector has been decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic? How can art and culture build a truly equitable, healthy, and vibrant city?

Join AS220 on October 20 from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM for a virtual conversation that explores what working artists, creatives and cultural practitioners need to thrive in Providence. Register here: https://artculturetourism.com/mix-it-up/ (ACT will send meeting log-in info 48 hours in advance of the session.)

AS220 embraces a very broad definition of art. We want this conversation to include the rich array of cultural practitioners in our city: not just visual artists, musicians, dancers, theatre makers, writers, designers and craftspeople, but also tattoo artists, hair braiders, storytellers, nail technicians, chefs and cooks, health practitioners, and much more! If you have a creative person in your life, please invite them to participate!

Background to Providence’s new cultural plan

Since 2009, the Creative Providence Cultural Plan has served as a dynamic model to strengthen the creative sector and as a community guide to public policies, public initiatives and private investment in the arts. Now, the City of Providence’s Art, Culture and Tourism (ACT) department and creative partners are reassessing the sector’s goals and strategies with plans to launch the second Cultural Plan in Spring 2021.