HealthSource RI, Rhode Island’s health insurance marketplace, today announced that it will offer an extended Open Enrollment period from November 1st, 2020 through January 23rd, 2021 with the goal of connecting more Rhode Island residents with high-quality, low-cost or no-cost health coverage for 2021.

“It’s more important than ever that Rhode Islanders get covered so they can access the health care services they need”, a press release from HealthSourceRI states. “HealthSource RI is the only place Rhode Islanders can receive financial help to pay for their health coverage. In fact, 8 out of 10 HealthSource RI customers received financial assistance this past year”.



With Rhode Islanders’ health and safety in mind, HealthSource RI will be hosting a series of virtual events so that residents can learn about HealthSource RI’s offerings, connect with Navigators or schedule enrollment support, and get answers to their questions about health insurance. Enrollment support will also be available at locations throughout the state through HealthSource RI’s Navigator network of community organizations. To learn more about events, virtual customer service and enrollment support, visit HealthSourceRI.com/OE2020.



Additionally, HealthSource RI will be offering live web chat services in English and Spanish on www.healthsourceri.com. Rhode Islanders can ask questions, reset their passwords, and get enrollment support through web chat on your desktop computer or mobile device. HealthSource RI will also continue to offer help over the phone with extended hours during Open Enrollment. The HealthSource RI contact center and live web chat are available Monday – Friday 8am -7pm, and Saturday 9am – 12pm during Open Enrollment.



“This year has been a challenging one for our state, and the health and safety of Rhode Islanders remains our priority. This includes ensuring our residents have access to high quality and affordable or no-cost health coverage. I urge all Rhode Islanders to work with HealthSource RI during this extended Open Enrollment period to make sure they’re covered for 2021. We’re proud to have the third lowest uninsured rate in the country. Let’s keep up the good work.” said Governor Gina Raimondo in the release.



“We know that this year, Rhode Islanders are especially concerned about protecting their health and their finances, and we are here to help.” said HealthSource RI Director Lindsay Lang in the release. “By extending our Open Enrollment period we’re making sure people have enough time to get covered for 2021. We’re also taking every step we can to make shopping for low- or no-cost health coverage as easy and as safe as possible. Health insurance is required in Rhode Island, but it’s also the best way to ensure you can get the coverage you need when you need it.”



Residents have until December 23rd to pick and pay for coverage that starts January 1st. The last possible day to enroll and pay for a 2021 plan is January 23, 2021, for coverage that starts February 1st. For the most up to date information about HealthSource RI’s Open Enrollment period, and additional customer service information, visit HealthSourceRI.com/OE2020 or call 1-855-840-HSRI (1-855-840-4774).