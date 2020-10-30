‘Glen View’ on East Main Road sells for $1.05 million

Hogan Associates today announced the October 30, 2020 sale of “Glen View,” a 1.7 acre compound consisting of 1046, 1048 and 1050 East Main Road in Portsmouth.

The three buildings sold for $1,050,000.

Matt Hadfield of Hogan Associates represented the Seller, and Debra Viveiros of Milestone Real Estate represented the Buyer.

“This is an incredible opportunity to own such a versatile property on Portsmouth’s bustling East Main Road,” said listing agent Matt Hadfield of Hogan Associates in a statement. “We are excited to see the new owner put the three spaces to good use!”

The rare 1.7 acre compound consists of three stand-alone buildings with a variety of residential, commercial, and rental possibilities. The original main house at 1050 East Main Road is currently set up for commercial use but could easily be converted back into a residence. 1046 East Main Road, most recently home to a yoga studio, is a renovated post and beam building with approximately 2,000 square feet of flexible space. Finally, 1048 East Main Road currently houses two offices, each with a full bath, and is approximately 1,100 square feet. The buildings have all been renovated and are in great condition. Additionally, the property contains a parking lot with 40 spots.