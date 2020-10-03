George Wein, the iconic producer of the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival, turns 95 years young today.
George Wein, born on October 3rd, 1925, is considered to be as much a legend as his festivals. Through his company, Festival Productions, he has spearheaded hundreds of music events since 1954 when he produced the first Newport Jazz Festival – an event which started the festival era. Five years later, Wein and folk icon Pete Seeger founded the Newport Folk Festival. In 1970, Wein founded the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. He pioneered the idea of sponsor association with music events, beginning with The Schlitz Salute to Jazz and the Kool Jazz Festival. His company went on to produce titled events for JVC, Mellon Bank, Verizon, Essence, Ben & Jerry’s and others.
As he slides into his mid-90’s, Wein has as much creative fuel as he did when he started the Newport festivals and advanced the concept of live music.
In 2017, Frank Prosnitz from our team had a chance to visit George at his home. Read their conversation below.
- A Conversation with George Wein: Artistry – the Festivals (Part 1)
- A Conversation with George Wein: Madam Chaloff, a Bucket of Blood, and Storyville (Part 2)
- A Conversation with George Wein: Motivation (Part 3)
- A Conversation with George Wein: ‘I’ve lived my own life on my own terms’ (Part 4)
- A Conversation with George Wein: ‘You Have to Say You Did The Right Thing’ (Part 5)
Help power What’s Up Newp’s coverage of COVID-19, the election, and your community
If you value our locally owned and independent newsroom, we invite you to become a What’s Up Newp Supporter. Need promotion? Advertise your business to our 110,000+ monthly readers. Locally owned, independent news matters and we appreciate your readership and support.