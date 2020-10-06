What do Sharon and Randi and their family do for Halloween during a pandemic? They dress up in costumes and make music together, of course! Fans of all ages are invited to dress up in their Halloween attire and join Sharon and Randi for a very special LIVE virtual show, SKINNAMARINK with Sharon and Randi, Back by Popular Demand! on Friday, October 30, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time HERE.

Just as legendary musicians Sharon, Lois & Bram brought happiness to four generations of children and their grown-ups, Sharon Hampson and her daughter Randi are continuing to share the music of Sharon, Lois and Bram with yet another generation of families. Through this up-close-and-personal sing-along gathering, and like their first virtual concert, Live in your Living Room, they are planning a real family affair featuring Sharon and Randi, Randi’s sons Ethan and Elijah, their girlfriends Clare and Sofia, and Randi’s beau Jim.

At this Halloween Costume Party, viewers will be able to see each other’s costumes and sing along with each other and the performers. Conceived as a “by family, for family” experience, the show will include some spooky Halloween-themed songs for all ages, along with such well-loved Sharon, Lois & Bram favourites as “Grandpa’s Farm,” “Five Little Monkeys,” One Elephant,” “Tingalayo,” and, of course, “Skinnamarink.”

“We wanted to find a fun, safe way to celebrate Halloween with our audience. The idea of dressing up and singing seems like a perfect way to be together” says Sharon Hampson. “We are thrilled to have this chance to once again see the smiling faces of our guests singing along with favourite tunes, old and new.”

“The best thing about our first virtual family concert was getting to watch everyone singing along together from their homes. It really felt like we were all connected,” adds Randi Hampson. “We’re especially excited to see kids (and maybe adults) dressed up in their fun Halloween costumes!”

As an added bonus, Sharon and Randi will be looking for some audience input on the song choices. Early bird ticket purchasers will have a chance to select and introduce a song during the concert. And those who purchase tickets and attend this show will be entered in a contest for a chance to win a special Sharon, Lois & Bram prize package or a personal Zoom meeting with Sharon and Randi.

SKINNAMARINK with Sharon and Randi, Back by Popular Demand!

A LIVE, Interactive, Virtual Halloween Costume Party Singalong

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. ET, Friday, October 30, 2020

WHERE: On the Skinnamarink with Sharon and Randi Home Routes page: HERE

TICKETS: CAD $15 plus tax. Families of three or more require two tickets.

TO PURCHASE TICKETS: Visit the Skinnamarink with Sharon and Randi Home Routes page: HERE.