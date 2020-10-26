Hotel Viking is kicking off the week with some fun happenings, including a new cocktail series with Newport Craft, all-new offerings from newly opened Spa Fjor, and deep discounts for locals looking for a fall getaway.

Below are the details;

Cozy Cocktails with Newport Craft:

To celebrate the season, Hotel Viking’s expert mixologists have teamed up with Newport Craft, Newport-based craft brewery and distillery, for the first time ever to design an Instagram-worthy selection of Cozy Cocktails, featuring local spirits and maximum fall flavor. Enjoy these delicious drinks by the fireplace out at One Bellevue’s Garden Patio, which is now also outfitted with heaters! Cozy Cocktails include:

Alotta Horchata newport craft vodka, kahlua,stumptown horchata cold brew

newport craft vodka, kahlua,stumptown horchata cold brew Cinnamon Toast Punch apple & cinnamon infused white squall moonshine, rooiubus tea, citrus

apple & cinnamon infused white squall moonshine, rooiubus tea, citrus Apple of My Rye newport craft sea fog rye whiskey, local apple cider, orange jam, ginger beer

newport craft sea fog rye whiskey, local apple cider, orange jam, ginger beer S’more Than a Feeling vanilla infused newport craft vodka, tempus fugit crème de cacao, irish cream

Experience the *NEW* Spa Fjör : Open Thursday – Sunday 10am – 6pm

After months of extensive renovations, Spa Fjör is officially reopen and features six revamped treatment rooms, an expanded relaxation room, and an all new spa menu, with unique treatments and services along with traditional wellness practices from around the world. Highlights include:

· New CBD infused treatments like the “Spa Fjör Synergy Massage,” an 80-minute experience combines the ancient art of cupping, Lomi Lomi massage, Thai stretching and Sound Therapy with tuning forks

· An expanded relaxation room with an impressive centerpiece, a 12’x7’ Himalayan sea salt wall, which is the first of its kind in the region and made from pink salt crystals mined from the edge of the Himalayan Mountains

· Stay tuned for additional services coming soon including, acupuncture and Sound Therapy with Tibetan bowls; Spa memberships will be available for purchase very soon!

Thanksgiving at One Bellevue:

While Thanksgiving might look different this year, the One Bellevue culinary team has crafted a thoughtful Thanksgiving four-course prix fixe menu ideal for those looking for festive, elegant fare. Guests will be greeted with a festive welcome drink followed by a traditional Thanksgiving meal. View the full menu online here and book reservations now!

Afternoon Tea at Hotel Viking : Saturday through Monday from 3:00-5:00 pm

Newport’s favorite Tea Service back at Hotel Viking, ideal for those looking for a sophisticated afternoon. Held in the Garden Room at One Bellevue, guests can enjoy a traditional tea service from the gilded ages. A dedicated team will walk guests through choosing the perfect loose-leaf tea, prepared table side for each guest. Culinary delights range from house baked scones, delicate finger sandwiches to petit fours and cakes. The iconic beverage cart will also be available serving Champagnes and Cocktails for guests wishing to enhance their experience. Dress is smart casual and a 24HR in advance reservation required.

Enjoy a “Staycation” or “Nearcation” This Fall:

For those looking for a (well-deserved!) fall road trip getaway, Hotel Viking is offering great ways to stay and save with these new offers:

Rhode Island Resident Rate: Rhode Island residents receive up to 25% off the best available rate for a staycation.

Rhode Island residents receive up to 25% off the best available rate for a staycation. New England Neighbor Rate: Residents of nearby New England states receive up to 20% off the best available rates.

Check out all of Hotel Viking’s special staycation offers online here.