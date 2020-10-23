Sen. Jim Seveney, D-Dist 11 (Portsmouth, Bristol, Tiverton), running unopposed for re-election is promising to spend his next term concentrating on the economy, developing a health and social services safety net and working to ensure a safe and effective educational system.

Seveney, 66, a retired Naval Officer, was first elected to public office in 2000 when he was elected to the Portsmouth School Committee. He served for 12 years on the Portsmouth Town Council, and since 2016 has served in the state Senate.

WhatsUpNewp has asked candidates – whether opposed or not – to tell us about themselves, and their vision for the future. Here are Seveney’s answers:

Government and politics

Current office: Incumbent, RI Senate District 11

Portsmouth School Committee, 2000-2004

Portsmouth Town Council, 2004-2016

RI Senate District 11, 2016-present

Political Party Affiliation in 2020: Democrat

As an incumbent, I am most proud of:

Selected Legislator of the Year 2019 – Mental Health Association of RI

Sponsored/passed substance abuse prevention legislation in Senate

Sponsored/passed legislation to lower costs for mental health treatment

Sponsored/passed legislation banning “bump stocks” in RI

Sponsored numerous veteran’s affairs bills on taxation, services

Co-Chairman, Veterans & Military Families Council of RI Democratic Party

If elected my three top goals are:

Recover our economic prosperity

Preserve our essential health and social services safety net

Ensure our PreK-12 public education system has the necessary resources to educate our children safely and effectively

Employment and Education

Program Manager, Submarine Combat Systems Engineering Rite-Solutions, Inc., Middletown, RI

Career Naval officer, 1976-1998

Education

MBA, Management – Salve Regina University 2005

MS, Program Management – Defense Acquisition University, 1991

MS, Computer Science – Naval Postgraduate School, 1990

BA, History/Philosophy – Rhode Island College, 1976

Professional organizations

Military Officers Association of America

Awards of recognitions associated with work:

Program Management Professional (PMP)

Community