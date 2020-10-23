Sen. Jim Seveney, D-Dist 11 (Portsmouth, Bristol, Tiverton), running unopposed for re-election is promising to spend his next term concentrating on the economy, developing a health and social services safety net and working to ensure a safe and effective educational system.
Seveney, 66, a retired Naval Officer, was first elected to public office in 2000 when he was elected to the Portsmouth School Committee. He served for 12 years on the Portsmouth Town Council, and since 2016 has served in the state Senate.
WhatsUpNewp has asked candidates – whether opposed or not – to tell us about themselves, and their vision for the future. Here are Seveney’s answers:
Government and politics
- Current office: Incumbent, RI Senate District 11
- Portsmouth School Committee, 2000-2004
- Portsmouth Town Council, 2004-2016
- RI Senate District 11, 2016-present
- Political Party Affiliation in 2020: Democrat
As an incumbent, I am most proud of:
- Selected Legislator of the Year 2019 – Mental Health Association of RI
- Sponsored/passed substance abuse prevention legislation in Senate
- Sponsored/passed legislation to lower costs for mental health treatment
- Sponsored/passed legislation banning “bump stocks” in RI
- Sponsored numerous veteran’s affairs bills on taxation, services
- Co-Chairman, Veterans & Military Families Council of RI Democratic Party
If elected my three top goals are:
- Recover our economic prosperity
- Preserve our essential health and social services safety net
- Ensure our PreK-12 public education system has the necessary resources to educate our children safely and effectively
Employment and Education
- Program Manager, Submarine Combat Systems Engineering Rite-Solutions, Inc., Middletown, RI
- Career Naval officer, 1976-1998
Education
- MBA, Management – Salve Regina University 2005
- MS, Program Management – Defense Acquisition University, 1991
- MS, Computer Science – Naval Postgraduate School, 1990
- BA, History/Philosophy – Rhode Island College, 1976
Professional organizations
- Military Officers Association of America
Awards of recognitions associated with work:
- Program Management Professional (PMP)
Community
- American Legion of RI, member