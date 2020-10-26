If you have an opinion on a candidate or issue, or if you want to endorse a candidate or side of an issue, you have until the end of the week to share your opinion with our readers.

To ensure your letter/opinion is published, please send it to What’s Up Newp no later than 11:59 pm on Saturday, October 31. What’s Up Newp will publish our last batch of election-related letters to the editor on Sunday, November 1.

Letters should be sent to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com and must include the writer’s name and address. Anonymous letters will not be published.

View our 2020 Election Coverage and election-related endorsements and opinions here.

What’s Up Newp accepts letters to the editor and your opinion throughout the year on any topic you feel inspired to write about at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.