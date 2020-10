Folk Rock troubadour Steve Forbert was in the house for a live show at the Narrows Center for the Arts Friday, October 16th. Forbert played an intimate set for the 100 or so socially distant, mask wearing fans in the audience. The Narrows continues to provide streaming and live concerts every Friday night – go to their website here for details. And check out some photos below from What’sUpNewp photographer Rick Farrell.