A chilly fall evening on the Cape didn’t deter jazz fans from heading out for a great night of music with jazz legend Wynton Marsalis. Marsalis and his Septet, members of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, were at the Falmouth Drive-In Thursday October 8th. The band swung through a set of music around the theme of freedom and democracy. WhatsUpNewp Concert photographer Rick Farrell was there to document the evening.