For those wanting to explore The City By The Sea, the Color Newport coloring book is not just a fascinating collection of illustrations to color, but also an illuminating travel guidebook that helps navigate the most captivating places Newport has to offer.

From the historic mansions located on the scenic Cliff Walk, to the acclaimed Audrain Automobile Museum and the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Color Newport brings Newport’s most recognizable landmarks to life. Detailed in over twenty pages of beautiful line drawings, readers can spend their time coloring these notable attractions and learn about their detailed histories.

Author Jake Rose’s passion for architecture, photography, and most importantly, historic landmarks, led him to create the Color Our Town series of coloring books celebrating the beauty and diversity of small towns and big cities across America. Collaborating with artists from around the world, beautiful line drawings are created using Jake’s own photographs, each accompanied by rich detailed histories, making it unique in the world of coloring books.

Other products in the collection include notecards, postcards, gift cards, masks, T-shirts, tote bags, and coming soon, calendars. For more information, go to www.colornewport.com.

Color Newport is currently carried at the Newport Preservation Society, the Newport Historical Society Museum, Rose Island Lighthouse, Bowen’s Wharf Pilot Shop, and Bellevue Kids.