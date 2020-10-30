City of Newport shares some tricks, tips, and guidelines for a safe Halloween

The City of Newport on Thursday made the following information available for residents and visitors ahead of Halloween;

As we’re sure you know, Halloween is Saturday and we’re urging all Newport residents to please follow all guidance provided by the Rhode Island Department of Health and Governor’s Office.If you can, staying home and avoiding contact with people you don’t live with is the absolutely BEST way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. If you risk trick-or-treating this year, please follow these tips to help lower the chances of catching and spreading COVID-19.

Trick or Treat only with people you live with. Any time you’re near people you don’t live with, wear a mask and watch your distance. DO NOT HOST or ATTEND A HALLOWEEN PARTY.

Stay home and don’t hand out candy if you have COVID-19 symptoms, if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or if you are in quarantine or isolation

Trick or Treat BEFORE DARK

Remember the 3 Ws: Wear a mask, Wash your hands, and Watch your distance

Leave individually wrapped candy or goodie bags lined up at least 6 ft. from your door for kids to grab and go. DO NOT HAND OUT CANDY DIRECTLY OR FROM A BOWL

Parents: please supervise your children and accompany them while Tick or Treating

And finally, remember: A Halloween costume mask is NOT A SUBSTITUTE for proper facial coverings and WILL NOT protect you or others from transmitting COVID-19. Wearing a costume mask over a protective face covering can also be dangerous if the costume makes it hard to breath. The safest option is to wear face paints and a Halloween-themed face covering.