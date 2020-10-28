By Child & Family

Child & Family would like to thank their sponsors, donors and community members who supported their inaugural Taste of Home Campaign + Auction. The Campaign reached its goal of collecting over $100,000 in net proceeds! For the past 36 years Child & Family has hosted its very successful Taste of Newport event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Child & Family pivoted to an online platform.



The five-day online auction offered bidders unique experiences, art, travel, home items, and more. There was also a giving campaign outlet with a matching gift component. Taste may not have been held in its traditional form, but Child & Family was able to partner with longtime restaurant supporters, including Fluke Newport, Newport Restaurant Group, French Confection, Newport Vineyards, and Perro Salado. The online platform is still open for donations at https://one.bidpal.net/2020tasteofhome/browse/donation(details:item/1) .



Marty Sinnott, President and CEO of Child & Family, made the decision not to postpone the fundraiser entirely, as their clients were struggling well before COVID-19 hit. “The pandemic has exacerbated issues like homelessness, job loss, food insecurity, and substance use disorder that affect people’s ability to keep themselves and their families safe. If we have learned anything during the past several months, it is that the space we all call home is critical to everyone’s health, safety, and ability to thrive. It is important to understand that home looks drastically different for each person. The Taste of Home Campaign will help fund our many critical programs that focus on the ability to secure and maintain housing throughout our continuum of care.”

Without a place to call home, families with children in crisis and youth aging out of foster care cannot benefit from the proven, evidence-based programs and services that Child & Family provides. The programs directly support these families, foster care programs, elders and youth and give them the help they need in these uncertain times.

The success of Child & Family’s Taste of Home Campaign was made possible by sponsors such as Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Gil’s Appliances, Bowen’s Wharf Company, Citizens Bank, BankNewport, Corrigan Financial, Hilb Group, Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, Regan Heating, A1 Roofing and Construction, Philadelphia Insurance Company, Secure Networks, Family Service of Rhode Island, and Affiliated Insurance Managers. The organization also received leadership gifts from Sue and George Petrovas, David and Carol Bazarsky, David and Marie Wilson, Sharon and Scott Alemany, and Sue Klau.

The next challenge for Child & Family will be supporting their clients during the holidays. This year, due to COVID-19, Child & Family’s holiday giving programs will look very different. While they cannot accept physical food, food baskets, gift or toy donations, they ARE collecting Stop & Shop and Walmart gift cards and monetary donations for their many clients in need. Learn more about how you can help at childandfamilyri.org.