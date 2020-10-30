Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County awards 2020 Dominique Award to What’s Up Newp’s Ryan Belmore

The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (ACA) today announced that What’s Up Newp’s Ryan Belmore as the recipient of their 2020 Dominique Award.

According to the ACA, the Dominique Award annually recognizes an individual who has contributed above and beyond to the cultural community.

The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s Dominique Award, named after Alliance co-founder Dominique Alfandre, honors passionate supporters of the arts community. It is accompanied by a specially commissioned artwork created for each recipient.

“Through his advocacy and support as the owner, editor and publisher of the online news service What’s Up Newp, Belmore has given extraordinary visibility and relief to the cultural community during the COVID-19 crisis,” the ACA states.

Belmore received a wood painting created by local woodworker and artist Charles Cooper.

“Thank you to the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County​ for this incredible honor,” Belmore said about the award. “The arts and cultural community are such a huge part of what makes our Newport County and our state so wonderful. I’m so pleased that we are able to use our platform to shine light on and help this community, especially during these difficult times”.

Belmore has lived on Aquidneck Island for over ten years and has invested in the community as a Board member for Fort Adams Trust and as Advisory Board member of Lucy’s Hearth.

Last week, Belmore was named Member of the Year by the Local Independent Online News Publishers, a national press organization.

