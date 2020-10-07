The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) announces the start of its annual Art & Writing Contest, a competition for local students to portray their favorite Aquidneck Island vistas. The contest encourages students to create artwork, written essays and poems that express their appreciation of the island’s natural beauty. Winners are awarded generous cash prizes and family memberships to ALT.

The prompt for art and written entries is the same: “What is your favorite Aquidneck Island vista? Show it as an artwork on paper or describe it in an essay or poem.” Submissions are due no later than noon on Thursday, December 3. Teachers, students, and parents may enter student work via a submission portal on the ALT website. Homeschoolers are welcome to apply. There are first-, second-, and third prize awards for each of the three age categories: kindergarten–grade 4, grades 5-8, and grades 9-12. Student prizes range from $50 to $250. Cash grants of $500 are awarded to the schools of the first-place winners, to supplement their environmental education programs. A panel of art judges and a panel of writing judges will determine the winners, who will be recognized at ALT’s virtual annual meeting in February.

“We encourage Aquidneck Island students to create artwork, short essays, and poems that capture the beauty they see every day in the open spaces on our island,” said Chuck Allott, Executive Director at

ALT. “It is wonderful to know that they treasure the trails, parks, beaches, and open landscapes of their island home. This is exactly why we conserve land – so that the next generations will be able to enjoy the beauty of the natural world that we cherish today.”

The contest is sponsored by the design firm Sixteen on Center. More information may be found on ALT’s website, www.ailt.org/our-work/art-writing-contest/, or by calling ALT at 401-849-2799, ext. 13.