photo of a student winner from the 2019 contest (photo credit: Jessica Pohl)

The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) announces the start of its  annual Art & Writing Contest, a competition for local students to portray their favorite Aquidneck Island  vistas. The contest encourages students to create artwork, written essays and poems that express their  appreciation of the island’s natural beauty. Winners are awarded generous cash prizes and family  memberships to ALT. 

The prompt for art and written entries is the same: “What is your favorite Aquidneck Island vista?  Show it as an artwork on paper or describe it in an essay or poem.” Submissions are due no later than  noon on Thursday, December 3. Teachers, students, and parents may enter student work via a submission  portal on the ALT website. Homeschoolers are welcome to apply. There are first-, second-, and third prize awards for each of the three age categories: kindergarten–grade 4, grades 5-8, and grades 9-12.  Student prizes range from $50 to $250. Cash grants of $500 are awarded to the schools of the first-place  winners, to supplement their environmental education programs. A panel of art judges and a panel of  writing judges will determine the winners, who will be recognized at ALT’s virtual annual meeting in  February.  

“We encourage Aquidneck Island students to create artwork, short essays, and poems that capture  the beauty they see every day in the open spaces on our island,” said Chuck Allott, Executive Director at 

ALT. “It is wonderful to know that they treasure the trails, parks, beaches, and open landscapes of their  island home. This is exactly why we conserve land – so that the next generations will be able to enjoy the  beauty of the natural world that we cherish today.” 

The contest is sponsored by the design firm Sixteen on Center. More information may be found  on ALT’s website, www.ailt.org/our-work/art-writing-contest/, or by calling ALT at 401-849-2799, ext.  13. 

