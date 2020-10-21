Portsmouth Town Council will host their next regular council meeting at 7 pm on October 26. Here’s what’s on the agenda;
On October 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM, the Portsmouth Town Council meeting will be live streamed on
the web and by phone dial-in using the Zoom remote meeting service. Please note that any
displayed documentation during the meeting will be visible through the web or mobile device but
will not be visible using the phone dial-in option.
To access the meeting by phone dial-in, please dial:1-88 8-788-0099Once prompted for the meeting ID, please dial: 996-8471-9966#
Once prompted for a participant ID, dial # again.
You will now be in the meeting.
While in the audio conference, to raise your hand to ask a question, dial *9 and the host will be
notified of your interest to ask a question. Dial *6 to mute and unmute yourself.
To access the meeting through the web using a computer or mobile device, go to the following
web link in any browser (i.e. Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox,
etc.) to run the Zoom app and view the meeting:
https://livestream.portsmouthri.com/towncouncil
Using your laptop or mobile device, you can raise your hand to ask a question, or pose the
question in the moderated Question and Answering chat window. The host will then be able
to respond to your raised hand or Q&A question.
7:00 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
SITTING AS THE PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL
1. Roll Call
PRESIDENT’S EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CONSENT AGENDA
1. Bills
SITTING AS THE BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Liquor License Application
Class BV Beverage License: 888 Restaurant LLC, d/b/a Mindy’s, 3351 East Main Road,
Portsmouth. Owner: Yulin Zhang (#1798)
MINUTES
TAX VOUCHERS
TOWN ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
1. COVID Update
RESIGNATIONS AND APPOINTMENTS
1. Appointments:
a. Housing Authority – (3 vacancies)
OLD BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)
1. National Grid Aquidneck Island Town Council Briefing. / B. Schuster, National Grid (30)
2. Monthly finance report. / L. Mills (5)
NEW BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)
1. Request Approval of a Proclamation Announcing Portsmouth Prevention Coalition’s Red
Ribbon Week October 23- 31, 2020. / K. Aguiar (5)
2. Request Approval of a Resolution Relating to State Assistance During the Covid-19
Emergency. / L. Ujifusa (5)
3. Request Approval to Place a Park Bench in Mount Hope Park. / B. Woodhead (5)
CORRESPONDENCE
1. Resolution Supporting an Emergency Exemption for All Rhode Island Municipalities in the
Computation of Maintenance of Effort Requirements Established by RIGL 16-7-23. /
Tiverton Town Council
2. Resolution Supporting the Use of CARES Funding as a Means of State Assistance during
FUTURE MEETINGS
Nov 09 7:00 PM -Town Council Meeting
Nov 23 7:00 PM -Town Council Meeting
Dec 14 7:00 PM -Town Council Meeting
Dec 28 7:00 PM- Town Council Meeting
ADJOURN
The public is welcome to any meeting of the Town’s boards or its committees. If communication
assistance (readers/interpreters/captions) is needed or any other accommodation to ensure equal
participation, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 683-2101 at least (3) business days prior
to the meeting.
