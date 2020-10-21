Portsmouth Town Council will host their next regular council meeting at 7 pm on October 26. Here’s what’s on the agenda;

PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL MEETINGOCTOBER 26, 2020AGENDA

On October 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM, the Portsmouth Town Council meeting will be live streamed on

the web and by phone dial-in using the Zoom remote meeting service. Please note that any

displayed documentation during the meeting will be visible through the web or mobile device but

will not be visible using the phone dial-in option.

To access the meeting by phone dial-in, please dial:1-88 8-788-0099Once prompted for the meeting ID, please dial: 996-8471-9966#

Once prompted for a participant ID, dial # again.

You will now be in the meeting.

While in the audio conference, to raise your hand to ask a question, dial *9 and the host will be

notified of your interest to ask a question. Dial *6 to mute and unmute yourself.



To access the meeting through the web using a computer or mobile device, go to the following

web link in any browser (i.e. Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox,

etc.) to run the Zoom app and view the meeting:

https://livestream.portsmouthri.com/towncouncil

Using your laptop or mobile device, you can raise your hand to ask a question, or pose the

question in the moderated Question and Answering chat window. The host will then be able

to respond to your raised hand or Q&A question.

7:00 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

SITTING AS THE PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL

1. Roll Call

PRESIDENT’S EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CONSENT AGENDA

Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application

1. Bills

Documents:

SITTING AS THE BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

1. PUBLIC HEARING: Liquor License Application

Class BV Beverage License: 888 Restaurant LLC, d/b/a Mindy’s, 3351 East Main Road,

Portsmouth. Owner: Yulin Zhang (#1798)

MINUTES

10/13/20Documents:

TAX VOUCHERS

Request approval for Tax Vouchers #20201026-01 to #20201026-02. / M. HelfandDocuments:

TOWN ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

1. COVID Update

2. Halloween Update 3. Status of Finance Software 4. New Portsmouth Prevention Coalition Chair 5. Delivery of New Fire Boat Documents:

RESIGNATIONS AND APPOINTMENTS

1. Appointments:

a. Housing Authority – (3 vacancies)

Documents:

OLD BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1. National Grid Aquidneck Island Town Council Briefing. / B. Schuster, National Grid (30)

2. Monthly finance report. / L. Mills (5)

Documents:

NEW BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1. Request Approval of a Proclamation Announcing Portsmouth Prevention Coalition’s Red

Ribbon Week October 23- 31, 2020. / K. Aguiar (5)

2. Request Approval of a Resolution Relating to State Assistance During the Covid-19

Emergency. / L. Ujifusa (5)

3. Request Approval to Place a Park Bench in Mount Hope Park. / B. Woodhead (5)

Documents:

CORRESPONDENCE

1. Resolution Supporting an Emergency Exemption for All Rhode Island Municipalities in the

Computation of Maintenance of Effort Requirements Established by RIGL 16-7-23. /

Tiverton Town Council

2. Resolution Supporting the Use of CARES Funding as a Means of State Assistance during

the COVID-19 Emergency. / Tiverton Town CouncilDocuments:

FUTURE MEETINGS

Nov 09 7:00 PM -Town Council Meeting

Nov 23 7:00 PM -Town Council Meeting

Dec 14 7:00 PM -Town Council Meeting

Dec 28 7:00 PM- Town Council Meeting

ADJOURN

The public is welcome to any meeting of the Town’s boards or its committees. If communication

assistance (readers/interpreters/captions) is needed or any other accommodation to ensure equal

participation, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 683-2101 at least (3) business days prior

to the meeting.

Posted 10/21/20