PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL MEETINGOCTOBER 13, 2020 (TUESDAY)AGENDA

On October 13, 2020, the Portsmouth Town Council meeting will be live streamed on the web and

by phone dial-in using the Zoom remote meeting service. The public meeting will begin at 6:30

PM, at which time the Council may vote to meet in Executive Session. Any such Executive Session

will not be streamed to the public. At 7:00 PM, the Council will reconvene in public session.

Please note that any displayed documentation during the meeting will be visible through the web

or mobile device but will not be visible using the phone dial-in option.

To access the meeting by phone dial-in, please dial: 1-888-788-0099

Once prompted for the meeting ID, please dial: 996-8471-9966#

Once prompted for a participant ID, dial # again.



You will now be in the meeting.

While in the audio conference, to raise your hand to ask a question, dial *9 and the host will be

notified of your interest to ask a question. Dial *6 to mute and unmute yourself.



To access the meeting through the web using a computer or mobile device, go to the following

web link in any browser (i.e. Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox,

etc.) to run the Zoom app and view the meeting:

https://livestream.portsmouthri.com/towncouncil

Using your laptop or mobile device, you can raise your hand to ask a question, or pose the

question in the moderated Question and Answering chat window. The host will then be able

to respond to your raised hand or Q&A question.

6:30 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD

EXECUTIVE SESSION

1. RIGL §42-46-5(a)(5) – Any discussions or considerations related to the acquisition or lease of real property for public purposes wherein advanced public information would be detrimental to the public interest.

ADJOURN

7:00 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

SITTING AS THE PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL

1. Roll Call

PRESIDENT’S EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PRESENTATIONS/RECOGNITIONS

1. Presentation of the Portsmouth Award – Tracy Clements Anthony

Documents:

CONSENT AGENDA

Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application

1. Bills

2. CRMC – PUBLIC NOTICE:

An Application of SHM NEB, LLC, c/o Safe Harbor Marinas, 14785 Preston Road,

Suite 975 Dallas, TX 75254, for State of Rhode Island Assent (in accordance with the Marina infrastructure Maintenance Act of 1996 and the Marine Waterways and Boating Facilities Act of 2001, Rhode Island General Laws Chapter 46-6.1) and State of Rhode

Island Water Quality Certification (in accordance with Chapter 42-35 pursuant to

Chapters 46-12 and 42-17.1 of the RIGL, as amended) to perform

The project will include: Phased dredging that includes both maintenance and

improvement (deepening) dredging. The dredging has two distinct sections, the entrance

channel and the marina basin. The channel is approximately 4,750 CY of material and the

basin is approximately 30,800 CY. The proposal is for the dredging to be performed over

5 years as budgeted and CAD disposal volume becomes available.Documents:

MINUTES

9/28/20Documents:

TAX VOUCHERS

Request approval for Tax Vouchers #20201013-01 to #20201013-11. / M. HelfandDocuments:

TOWN ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

1. COVID Update

2. Senior Center Update 3. Old Mill Lane LNG Update

OLD BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1. Request approval for proposed parking restrictions. / B. PetersDocuments:

CORRESPONDENCE

1. Monthly RIRRC Report. / R. Antaya

2. Resolution Supporting an Emergency Exemption for all Rhode Island Municipalities in the

Computation of the Maintenance of Effort Requirements Established by RIGL 16-7-23. / East

Greenwich Town Council

3. Resolution Relating to State Assistance During the COVID-19 Emergency. /Little Compton

Town Council Documents:

FUTURE MEETINGS

Oct 17 9:00 AM – Prudence Island Town Council Meeting (Saturday)

Oct 26 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting

Nov 09 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting

Nov 23 7:00 PM –Town Council Meeting

ADJOURN

POSTED 10/8/20