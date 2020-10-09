Portsmouth Town Council will host their next regular council meeting at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, October 13. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda.
PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL MEETINGOCTOBER 13, 2020 (TUESDAY)AGENDA
On October 13, 2020, the Portsmouth Town Council meeting will be live streamed on the web and
by phone dial-in using the Zoom remote meeting service. The public meeting will begin at 6:30
PM, at which time the Council may vote to meet in Executive Session. Any such Executive Session
will not be streamed to the public. At 7:00 PM, the Council will reconvene in public session.
Please note that any displayed documentation during the meeting will be visible through the web
or mobile device but will not be visible using the phone dial-in option.
To access the meeting by phone dial-in, please dial: 1-888-788-0099
Once prompted for the meeting ID, please dial: 996-8471-9966#
Once prompted for a participant ID, dial # again.
You will now be in the meeting.
While in the audio conference, to raise your hand to ask a question, dial *9 and the host will be
notified of your interest to ask a question. Dial *6 to mute and unmute yourself.
To access the meeting through the web using a computer or mobile device, go to the following
web link in any browser (i.e. Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox,
etc.) to run the Zoom app and view the meeting:
https://livestream.portsmouthri.com/towncouncil
Using your laptop or mobile device, you can raise your hand to ask a question, or pose the
question in the moderated Question and Answering chat window. The host will then be able
to respond to your raised hand or Q&A question.
6:30 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD
EXECUTIVE SESSION
1. RIGL §42-46-5(a)(5) – Any discussions or considerations related to the acquisition or lease of real property for public purposes wherein advanced public information would be detrimental to the public interest.
ADJOURN
7:00 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
SITTING AS THE PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL
1. Roll Call
PRESIDENT’S EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PRESENTATIONS/RECOGNITIONS
1. Presentation of the Portsmouth Award – Tracy Clements Anthony
CONSENT AGENDA
Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application
1. Bills
2. CRMC – PUBLIC NOTICE:
An Application of SHM NEB, LLC, c/o Safe Harbor Marinas, 14785 Preston Road,
Suite 975 Dallas, TX 75254, for State of Rhode Island Assent (in accordance with the Marina infrastructure Maintenance Act of 1996 and the Marine Waterways and Boating Facilities Act of 2001, Rhode Island General Laws Chapter 46-6.1) and State of Rhode
Island Water Quality Certification (in accordance with Chapter 42-35 pursuant to
Chapters 46-12 and 42-17.1 of the RIGL, as amended) to perform
The project will include: Phased dredging that includes both maintenance and
improvement (deepening) dredging. The dredging has two distinct sections, the entrance
channel and the marina basin. The channel is approximately 4,750 CY of material and the
basin is approximately 30,800 CY. The proposal is for the dredging to be performed over
MINUTES
TAX VOUCHERS
TOWN ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
1. COVID Update
2. Senior Center Update 3. Old Mill Lane LNG Update
OLD BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)
CORRESPONDENCE
1. Monthly RIRRC Report. / R. Antaya
2. Resolution Supporting an Emergency Exemption for all Rhode Island Municipalities in the
Computation of the Maintenance of Effort Requirements Established by RIGL 16-7-23. / East
Greenwich Town Council
3. Resolution Relating to State Assistance During the COVID-19 Emergency. /Little Compton
FUTURE MEETINGS
Oct 17 9:00 AM – Prudence Island Town Council Meeting (Saturday)
Oct 26 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting
Nov 09 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting
Nov 23 7:00 PM –Town Council Meeting
ADJOURN
The public is welcome to any meeting of the Town's boards or its committees. If communication assistance (readers/interpreters/captions) is needed or any other accommodation to ensure equal participation, please contact the Town Clerk's Office at 683-2101 at least (3) business days prior to the meeting.