The City of Newport’s Planning Board will be meeting at 6:30 pm on Monday, October 5 in remote session for their regular monthly meeting.
If you’d like to participate in the meeting, video Access is available via Zoom by clicking: https://buff.ly/2SrOgYD. For those without computer access, telephone access is available Toll-Free by dialing 1-888-788-0099 or 1-877-853-5247 and entering the Meeting ID: 959 5281 8738 Password: 1639DownloadMeetingFiles-5
