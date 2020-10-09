Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on Wednesday, October 14 at 6:30 pm. Here’s what’s on the agenda;
CITY OF NEWPORT DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING OCTOBER 14, 2020
THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS 43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840
The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on October 14, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing: 1-888-788-0099 (Toll Free) or 1-833-548-0276 (Toll Free) Meeting ID: 978 9508 8337 Zoom.us/j/97895088337 PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG
-Advertisement -
Suggested Action: CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.
1.
CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)
a.
Minutes of the Council Meetings held August 26, 2020 and September 16, 2020 (Approve)
Communication from Nate Levin-Aspenson, Lead Grants Manager, Newport Mental Health, re: Thanking the City Council and City of Newport for their continued support for mental health care in the community (Receive)
Entertainment License, Expansion, Class A (Indoors), Kinsley’s LTD, d/b/a Newport Blue’s Café, d/b/a Newport Blues Café, 286 Thames St., holder of a Class A indoor license- Requesting removal of the condition requiring doors and windows to remain closed during entertainment (Hearing)- Continued from September 23, 2020