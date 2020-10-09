Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on Wednesday, October 14 at 6:30 pm. Here’s what’s on the agenda;

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING

OCTOBER 14, 2020

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

43 BROADWAY, NEWPORT, RI 02840

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting to be held on October 14, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing: 1-888-788-0099 (Toll Free) or 1-833-548-0276 (Toll Free)

Meeting ID: 978 9508 8337

Zoom.us/j/97895088337

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

Suggested Action: CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)

a. Minutes of the Council Meetings held August 26, 2020 and September 16, 2020 (Approve)

Minutes

b. Special Events:

1) Old Battle Axe, Inc., d/b/a The Reef, “Drive In Movie Night”, Howard Wharf parking lot; October 23, 2020 and October 30, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Drive In Movie Night

c. Holiday Selling License, Renewal, Cottage & Garden, Inc., d/b/a Cottage & Garden, Inc., 9 Bridge St. Units B & C

Holiday Selling

d. Second-hand License, Renewal, Cottage & Garden, Inc., d/b/a Cottage & Garden, Inc., 9 Bridge St. Units B & C

Second-hand

e. Tattoo License, Renewal, Bret Lohnes, d/b/a Captain Bret’s Tattoo Shop, Inc., 4 Collins St. Unit 4A

Tattoo

f. Communication from Adrienne Haylor, re: Resignation from the Tree and Open Space Commission (Receive with regret)

Haylor

g. Communication from Karl Bjork, re: Resignation from the Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission (Receive with regret)

Bjork

h. Communication from Charles Donahue, re: Waites Wharf (Receive)

Donahue

i. Communication from Nate Levin-Aspenson, Lead Grants Manager, Newport Mental Health, re: Thanking the City Council and City of Newport for their continued support for mental health care in the community (Receive)

Newport Mental Health

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. 2020 Annual Entertainment License, Renewal, Class A (Indoors), Plumb Inc., d/b/a Brick Alley Pub, 140-142 Thames St.

Brick Alley

3. Entertainment License, Expansion, Class A (Indoors), Kinsley’s LTD, d/b/a Newport Blue’s Café, d/b/a Newport Blues Café, 286 Thames St., holder of a Class A indoor license- Requesting removal of the condition requiring doors and windows to remain closed during entertainment (Hearing)- Continued from September 23, 2020

Newport Blues Cafe

4. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Appointments & Reappointments

RESOLUTIONS

5. Honoring those who helped celebrate the Rogers High School Senior Class of 2020 who were impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic- J. Napolitano, L. Ceglie, K. Leonard, S. Taylor, J. Bova

RHS

6. Requesting to designate Prospect Hill Street a Weight Restricted Street from Spring Street to Bellevue Avenue- S. Taylor, J. Napolitano, L. Ceglie, K. Leonard

Spring Street

COMMUNICATIONS AND PETITIONS

7. Communication from Turner C. Scott, re: Denial of Alteration (excavation) Permit Application, Newport Country Club, 264 and 280 Harrison Ave.- continued from September 16, 2020

NCC

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

8. Action Item #5945/20 – RE: Transfer for Student Assistance Counselor- Newport Prevention Coalition (w/accompanying resolution)

5945

9. COVID 19 Status update

ADJOURN

