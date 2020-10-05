Middletown Town Council will host their next regular Town Council Meeting at 7 pm on Monday, October 5.
Members of the public may access and listen to the meeting in real-time by calling 1-877-853-5257 (Toll-Free) or 1-888-475-4499 (Toll-Free)
and entering Meeting ID: 819 6070 1730; or on the web at
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81960701730
