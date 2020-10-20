20 must-see open houses happening this weekend on Aquidneck Island (Oct. 30 – Nov. 1)

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what houses on Aquidneck Island you can tour this weekend.

Newport

39 Clarke Street | $1,100,000 | 5 beds, 6 baths, 3,220 sq. ft.

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

14 Ellery Road | $1,099,000 | 3 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,610 sq. ft

Open House on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm

18 Weatherly Avenue | $499,000 | 2 beds, 1 bath, 768 sq. ft

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm

7 Wedgewood Drive | $479,000 | 4 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,318 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

8 Dexter Street | $440,000 | 3 beds, 1.1 baths, 1,131 sq. ft

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

50 School Street #7 | $1,995,000 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,680 sq. ft

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm

50 School Street #3 | $1,495,000 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,559 sq. ft

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm

50 School Street #1 | $1,495,000 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,644 sq. ft

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm

50 School Street #2 | $1,295,000 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,384 sq. ft

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm

158 Narragansett Avenue #V | $445,000 | 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,328 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm

125 Van Zandt Avenue #102 | $229,000 | 1 bed, 1 bath, 919 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm

34 Farewell Street #2 | $199,500 | 0 beds, 1 bath, 396 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 11:30 am

Middletown

56 Allston Avenue | $599,900 | 4 beds, 1.1 baths, 1,242 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm

47 Ward Avenue | $599,000 | 3 beds, 2.1 baths, 2,651 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm

8 Hickory Avenue | $439,900 | 3 beds, 1.1 baths, 1,296 sq. ft

Open House info to come.

4 Marshall Lane #A | $349,000 | 3 beds, 1.1 baths, 1,265 sq. ft

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

Portsmouth

86 Mitchells Lane | $725,000 | 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,341 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

54 Narragansett Road | $449,900 | 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,212 sq. ft

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

93 Mason Avenue | $295,000 | 2 beds, 1 baths, 955 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm

64 Ferry Landing Circle #3B | $579,000 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths, 2,495 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 3 pm to 5 pm