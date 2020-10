On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what houses on Aquidneck Island you can tour this weekend, October 10 – 11

The following information and data on Aquidneck Island Open Houses are brought to you by our friends at OUR Real Estate, a locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company.

Newport

39 School Street | $1,999,000 | 4 beds, 3.1 baths

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm

34 Elm Street | $1,450,000 | 4 beds, 4.1 baths

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm

13 Shields Street | $999,000 | 4 beds, 3 baths

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

71 3rd Street | $899,000 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm

56 Berkeley Avenue | $839,000 | 5 beds, 2 baths

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm

55 Third Street | $749,000 | 2 beds, 2 baths

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

18 Canonicus Avenue | $574,900 | 4 beds, 1.1 baths

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm

18 Almy Street | $499,000 | 2 beds, 1 bath

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm

402 Spring Street #3 | $450,000 | 1 bed, 1 bath

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm

569 Spring Street #3 | $399,900 | 2 beds, 1 bath

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

36 Kay Street #1 | $399,000 | 1 bed, 1 bath

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm

Middletown

17 South Drive | $639,000 | 3 beds, 2 baths

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm

169 West View Road | $374,900 | 3 beds, 2 baths

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm

Portsmouth

380 Indian Avenue | $1,005,000 | 3 beds, 2.1 baths

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

49 Oliver Hazard Perry Road | 3 beds, 3.1 baths

Open House on Sunday from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

82 Baker Road | $799,000 | 4 beds, 3 baths

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm

35 Prospect Farm Road | $699,000 | 3 beds, 2.1 baths

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

119 Sherwood Drive | $425,000 | 3 beds, 1.1 baths

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

47 Belmont Drive | $550,000 | 3 beds, 2 baths

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm