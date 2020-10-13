On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what houses on Aquidneck Island you can tour this weekend.

Newport

34 Elm Street | $1,450,000 | 4 beds, 4.1 baths, 2,885 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm

71 3rd Street | $889,000 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,330 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm

5 5-1/2 Gladding Court | $759,000 | 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,351 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm

3 Third Street | $745,000 | 2 beds, 1.1 baths, 1,100 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 5 pm

32 Catherine Street #B | $625,000 | 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,506 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

9 Bacheller Street #2 | $399,900 | 2 beds, 1 bath, 616 sq. ft

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

569 Spring Street #3 | #399,900 | 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,190 sq. ft

Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Middletown

7 Wedgewood Drive | $479,000 | 4 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,318 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm

Portsmouth

18 Porters Lane | $989,000 | 4 beds, 3.1 baths, 2,754 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

49 Oliver Hazard Perry Road | $964,900 | 3 beds, 3.1 baths, 2,205 sq. ft

Open House on Sunday from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

32 Lock Lane | $525,900 | 3 beds, 4 baths, 2,130 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm

35 Maize Corn Road | $519,000 | 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,647 sq. ft

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

47 Belmont Drive | $550,000 | 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,279 sq. ft

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm