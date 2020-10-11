On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what houses on Aquidneck Island you can tour this weekend, Friday, October 2 – Sunday, October 4.

Aquidneck Island Open Houses are presented by;

The following information and data on Aquidneck Island Open Houses are brought to you by our friends at OUR Real Estate, a locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company. Read more about this locally owned full service, boutique brokerage, and lifestyle company at the bottom of this story.

Newport

55 Third Street | $749,000 | 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,106 sq. ft

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

5 Stewart Street | $475,000 | 2 beds, 1.1 baths, 1,000 sq. ft

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm

9 Bacheller Street #2 | $425,000 | 2 beds, 1 bath, 616 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

125 Van Zandt Avenue #102 | $239,000 | 1 bed, 1 bath, 919 sq. ft

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

70 Carroll Avenue #1106 | $189,900 | 1 bed, 1 bath, 625 sq. ft

Open House on Friday from 4:30 pm to 6 pm

Middletown

1216 East Main Road | $560,000 | 4 beds, 2.1 baths, 2,032 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

Portsmouth

193 Carnegie Harbor Drive | $3,400,000 | 5 beds, 6.1 baths, 5,533 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm

49 Oliver Hazard Perry Road | $985,000 | 3 beds, 3.1 baths, 2,205 sq ft.

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

9 Prospect Lane | $849,000 | 4 beds, 2.1 baths, 2,980 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

82 Baker Road | $799,000 | 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,900 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 3 pm to 5 pm

46 Elm Street | $685,000 | 3 beds, 2.1 baths, 2,482 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

OUR Real Estate

OUR Real Estate is a full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company. Established in June of 2019, OUR embodies a fresh take on real estate and is driven to make the search and sell process as seamless as possible. We extend far beyond what a conventional brokerage firm offers through our commitment to getting you acclimated, informed, and connected to the community. We have diligently created a culture that spurs collaboration and drives social media with creative marketing techniques. Based in Newport, RI our agents possess a quality over quantity mindset, and will work all over the state of Rhode Island to secure the perfect place for you.

OUR Real Estate is independently owned by the Principal Broker, Lauren Mailloux. Lauren was born and raised in Rhode Island. She graduated from Portsmouth High School and continued her education at the University of Rhode Island. Lauren received her real estate license and later acquired her brokerage license. She is committed to providing unwavering integrity, expertise, and negotiation skills for the sole benefit of her clients.

OUR Real Estate is located on lower Thames Street in the heart of Newport. The door to our chic and welcoming office is always open, come see for yourself why we consider ourselves the next generation of real estate.

For more info, visit https://www.our-realestate.com/