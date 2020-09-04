💌 Howdy! Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County or another area of Rhode Island? Sign up for our free email newsletters, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there! 💌

Ahead of their performance at the Misquamicut Drive-In on Sunday, September 6th, The Edwards Twins will stop by to catch up with What’s Up Newp on Friday, September 4th at 11 am.

Anthony & Eddie Edwards use state of the art make-up to look and sound like the superstars of today and yesterday. All of your favorite legendary superstars come alive when you see The Edwards Twins live.

More info on this weekend’s performance, here – https://bit.ly/3gYzZNc