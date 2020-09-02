💌 Love Newport? Sign up for our free What’s Up Newp email newsletter to get everything you need to know about Newport County, every day.

Michelle McGaw, democratic candidate for Rhode Island House District 71 (Little Compton, Portsmouth, Tiverton), will join What’s Up Newp at 11 am on Wednesday, September 2nd to chat about her campaign and to answer and address a set of questions — about COVID-19, climate change, the economy, race relations, and more.

McGaw will face off against Democratic opponent John Edwards V. on September 8th in the statewide primary.