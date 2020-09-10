Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!
Friday, September 11
AmpSurf to host Paddle Out on September 11th, free adaptive surfing clinic on September…
Things To Do
- 11 am – Newport Historical Walking Tour: Discover Colonial Newport
- 5 pm – Friday Night Live Sail
- 5 pm – Cross Rhode Blues at Newport Craft
- 5:30 pm – AMPSURF 9/11 Memorial Paddle Out – New England
- 6 pm – The 2020 Doris Duke Historic Preservation Awards
- 6 pm – LIVE Music on the Schooner Aurora Sail
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 1:30 pm – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 3 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees Board Nominating Subcommittee
What's Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
Saturday, September 12
Sail For Hope to take place on September 12, will benefit three local nonprofits
On This Day In Newport History – September 12, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and John…
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 10 am – Living History Event: Masculine Fashions of the 18th Century
- 10 am – Herbal Remedies Workshops at Watson Farm
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am – 2020 Firefly Yoga & Wellness Festival at Glen Park
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 4 pm – Newport Polo: Newport Pro-AM at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 4 pm – Modern Luxury Polo Lounge – Newport Pro Am
- 5 pm – Artist Roundtable Discussion
- 8 pm – The Bit Players – Improv Comedy at Newport Blues Cafe
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
City & Government
What's Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
Sunday, September 13
Common Fence Music will present the St. Louis Steady Grinders in a virtual concert…
Things To Do
- 7 am – Newport Triathlon & Aquabike with Sachuest Beach
- 8:30 am – Newport Walk to End Alzheimer’s
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 9 am – 2020 Around Beavertail 11K Swim
- 10 am – Pop-Up Market at Island Park Beach Portsmouth
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
- 7 pm – St. Louis Steady Grinders Online Concert
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
What's Up Newp Live
on our Facebook Page and website
Note – As events and meetings get scheduled/announced, this story will be updated. Check back for updates.
