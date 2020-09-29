Fall Newport RI
Photo by Morgan Macia/What's UP Newp

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, Tuesday, September 29 – Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Tuesday, September 29

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

- Advertisement -

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • 1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Patrick Donovan, republican candidate for House District 75 (Newport)
  • 3 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Lauren Carson, democratic candidate and incumbent, House District 75 (Newport)

Wednesday, September 30

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • 4:30 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council COVID-19 Crisis Update

Thursday, October 1

Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s extends the deadline for Artist Award application…

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

Friday, October 2

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates. We’ll update this story as we learn about additional meetings and events.

Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

Saturday, October 3

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates. We’ll update this story as we learn about additional meetings and events.

Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

Sunday, October 4

First U.S. Open Golf Tournament Was Held on October 4, 1895 at Newport Country Club

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates. We’ll update this story as we learn about additional meetings and events.

Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website

  • Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.

September Supporter Drive.

You can have an impact. Help power What’s Up Newp’s coverage of COVID-19, the election, and your community

What’s Up Newp’s September supporter drive is underway. By the end of September, our goal is to see 250 of our loyal readers become What’s Up Newp supporters to help power our daily reporting on COVID-19, the 2020 Election, school reopenings, people & profiles, the social justice movement, arts & culture, and important journalism that is brewing in our newsroom.

When you invest in What’s Up Newp, you invest in your community. Since 2012, What’s Up Newp has been free to read, and we will always be, but we need your support to do what we do.

Will you support What’s Up Newp today?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR