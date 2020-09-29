Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, Tuesday, September 29 – Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Tuesday, September 29
Things To Do
- 11:30 am – McGrath’s Clambakes Grab ‘n Go Lunch at MLK Center
- 5 pm – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise featuring The Pros From Dover, from Jamestown on Sept. 29
- 5 pm – LivFit: Cooking & Nutrition Class at MLK Center
- 6:30 pm – Teen Fiction Book Club at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 6:30 pm – Blue Anchor Grill Cider Series
City & Government
- 9 am – Middletown Technical Review Committee
- 10 am – Tiverton Prevention Coalition
- 11 am – Newport Tourism Marketing Management Authority
- 1 pm – Little Compton Prevention Coalition
- 4 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees Board Personnel Subcommittee
- 4 pm – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
- 4:30 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 4:30 pm – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 6 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 1 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Patrick Donovan, republican candidate for House District 75 (Newport)
- 3 pm – WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Lauren Carson, democratic candidate and incumbent, House District 75 (Newport)
Wednesday, September 30
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Wednesday) on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:30 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 5:30 pm – Beach Bash Series with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6 pm – DJ Valentina at The Reef
- 6 pm – September 30th Newport Public Schools Virtual Town Hall Forum
City & Government
- 9 am – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton Conservation Commission
- 4:30 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council COVID-19 Crisis Update
Thursday, October 1
Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s extends the deadline for Artist Award application…
Things To Do
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 1 pm – Autumn Leaves Music Series on Bowen’s Wharf
- 4 pm – Flat Waves Food Shack Night
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage with Bike Newport
- 5 pm – Coastal Queen Champagne and Sparkling Wine Tasting and Sunset Cruise, from Jamestown on Oct. 1
- 5:30 pm – Grand Reopening & 3 Year Anniversary Full Moon Yoga & Gong Bath!
- 6:30 pm – Cigar and Oban Little Bay Scotch at Newport Sportsmans Club
City & Government
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.
Friday, October 2
Things To Do
- 11 am – Newport Historical Walking Tour: Discover Colonial Newport
- 5 pm – Friday Night Live Sail on Schooner Aurora
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates. We’ll update this story as we learn about additional meetings and events.
- Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.
Saturday, October 3
Things To Do
- 9 am – Discover Girl Scouts in Newport & Middletown
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 10 am – Living History Event: Feminine Fashions of the 18th Century
- 12 pm – Core Clean-Ups
- 1 pm – Herbal Remedies Workshops at Watson Farm
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 7 pm – Knights of Fire: A Full Moon Gathering
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates. We’ll update this story as we learn about additional meetings and events.
- Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.
Sunday, October 4
First U.S. Open Golf Tournament Was Held on October 4, 1895 at Newport Country Club
Things To Do
- 8 am – Guided Bird Walks at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Live United Gnome Surf Camp at South Shore Beach
- 10 am – Pop-Up Market at Island Park Beach Portsmouth
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail on Schooner Aurora
- 6 pm – 𝙻𝚒𝚟𝚎 𝚂𝚝𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚐⊳ Tom Rush at Jane Pickens Theater, Newport, RI, US | ♪𝙵𝚞𝚕𝚕`𝚂𝚑𝚘𝚠 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟶
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates. We’ll update this story as we learn about additional meetings and events.
- Nothing scheduled at this time, but check back for updates.
