This year’s Newport City Council race is among one of the most competitive races that we’ve seen in recent years.

Currently, there are twelve candidates running for the At-Large seats, with just four to be chosen.

In the Statewide Primary on September 8th, voters in Newport can vote for up to four candidates running for At-large seats. The top eight vote-getters will move on to the general election on November 3rd.

Along with responding to a candidate survey, What’s Up Newp invited all candidates running for Newport City Council to join us for a video interview where they will had the opportunity to answer and address a set of questions — about Covid-19, the school bond, tourism, affordability, and more.

Because there are currently three candidates for Ward 3, voters in that district will narrow down three candidates to two candidates during the primary. Ward 1 and Ward 2 each have two candidates and will only face off during the General Election

Wondering where to vote or where exactly the First Ward stops, Second Ward begins, or what exactly is the Third Ward? Find out, along with other important voter information here.

Newport City Council At-Large

At-Large and Ward 3 Candidates listed in order of how they will appear on the primary ballot on September 8th.

Jamie Bova (Incumbent)

Video interview

Justin McLaughlin (Incumbent)

Video interview

Derek Grinkin

Video interview

Elizabeth “Beth” Evans Cullen

Video interview

Lynn Ceglie

(Ward 2 Incumbent, Running for At-Large)

Video interview

Olga Enger

Photo provided by Olga Enger

Video interview.

Jeanne-Marie Napolitano

Video interview

Kevin Michaud

Video interview

Meagan Landry

Video interview

Elizabeth Fuerte

Video interview

William Kimes

Video interview

Susan Taylor (Incumbent)

Video interview

Newport City Council Ward 1

What’s Up Newp Survey Results for Ward 1

Angela McCalla (Incumbent)

Video interview

Hugo DeAscentis

Newport City Council Ward 2

Charlie Holder

Video interview

Kim Salerno

Video interview

Newport City Council Ward 3

Kathryn Leonard (Incumbent)

Video interview

Rachel Hussey

Video interview

Paul Marshall

Video interview

